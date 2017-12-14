PSU Women Prep for Final Non-Conference Games

Quantcast

The Pittsburg State Gorillas are 8-2 this season, including 2-2 in MIAA play. 

Last weekend the Gorillas beat Lindenwood and Lincoln to climb back to .500 in the league. Over the next two weeks, they'll play three non-conference games, and then it's all MIAA through the end of the season.

On Monday Pitt State will be on the road to face Arkansas-Fort Smith. Wednesday they will be at home against Oklahoma Wesleyan, and then they'll finish off the year on Dec. 30th with a game against Emporia State that won't count in the league standings.

Defense has been the key for Pitt State in the last two games. In their last game against Lincoln, the Gorillas held the Tigers to just 47 points, including just two in the fourth quarter.

