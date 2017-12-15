MEDDAY THURSDAY - Weekend Warriors

Freeman Health System is hiring! The Joplin hospital is in search of “Weekend Warrior” nurses in both its Medical Oncology and ICU departments. KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with registered nurses, Kellie Arrasmith and Jeremy Jones, to find out how these weekend only positions will help nurses across the board spend more time with their families and provide better quality healthcare to their patients.

If you are considering a future career with Freeman Health System click here.