KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-15-17 - KOAM TV 7

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-15-17

Updated:

WORKERS COMP RATES

  • Missouri's Department of Insurance recommends a drop in what businesses pay for workers compensation next year.  The department, which regulates the insurance industry in Missouri,  is calling for a three percent cut.  A department official says premiums are stable due to a growing economy and more jobs.  2018 could be the fourth straight year workers comp rates have dropped.

EMERGENCY TRAINING

  • Missouri Southern's Department of Emergency Services are training Neosho High School students on how to handle emergency situations.  Yesterday's clinc covered such topics as CPR, choking first-aid, how to stop bleeding, and how to use an Epi pen.

BELL RINGING COMPETITION

  • The Carthage Police and Fire departments did their part to give back to the community on Thursday, and they added a little bit of competition in the mix.  Both departments rang bells for the Salvation Army just outside of the Walmart in Carthage.  The bucket with the most donations wins.  They hold the bell ringing competition every year.

