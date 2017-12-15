Gift Wrapping -- Mother to Mother Ministries

Quantcast

Running out of time to get your Christmas presents wrapped?  Let the Mother to Mothers Ministry in Pittsburg do it for you!  KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with Cheryl Mayo to talk about the two weekend event kicking off tomorrow at Pittsburg’s Meadowbrook Mall.  

For more details about Mother to Mother Ministry click here.

    The opioid epidemic continues to claim thousands of lives in the United States. And Oklahoma is on the front line. A recent report released by The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration" says Oklahoma has the highest percentage of people who use prescription pain relievers for non medical reasons. State officials like the attorney general are working on ways to combat this issue. Attorney General Mike Hunter says that drug manufacturers are misleading ...More >>
    WORKERS COMP RATES Missouri's Department of Insurance recommends a drop in what businesses pay for workers compensation next year.  The department, which regulates the insurance industry in Missouri,  is calling for a three percent cut.  A department official says premiums are stable due to a growing economy and more jobs.  2018 could be the fourth straight year workers comp rates have dropped. EMERGENCY TRAINING Missouri Southern's Department of Emergency ...More >>
    A four percent decrease in workers' compensation costs took effect in August, so this could be the fourth straight year workers' compensation rates have dropped.

    The CDC estimates 48 million people get sick, 128 thousand are hospitalized, and 3 thousand die from food borne diseases each year in the United States.  This morning KOAM’s Michael Hayslip talks about food safety especially around the holidays with K-State Extension agent Barbara Ames.  Here are four basic food safety principles Ames advises every family should use in their home: CLEAN: Wash hands and surfaces often SEPARATE: Don't cross-contaminate! ...More >>
    HOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE Weekend of December 8-10, 2017 Coco                                  $18.3 Million Justice League                   $9.6 Million Wonder             ...More >>
