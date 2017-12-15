Gift Wrapping -- Mother to Mother Ministries

Running out of time to get your Christmas presents wrapped? Let the Mother to Mothers Ministry in Pittsburg do it for you! KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with Cheryl Mayo to talk about the two weekend event kicking off tomorrow at Pittsburg’s Meadowbrook Mall.
For more details about Mother to Mother Ministry click here.
Friday, December 15 2017 11:20 AM EST2017-12-15 16:20:33 GMT
The opioid epidemic continues to claim thousands of lives in the United States. And Oklahoma is on the front line. A recent report released by The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration" says Oklahoma has the highest percentage of people who use prescription pain relievers for non medical reasons. State officials like the attorney general are working on ways to combat this issue. Attorney General Mike Hunter says that drug manufacturers are misleading ...More >>
Friday, December 15 2017 10:37 AM EST2017-12-15 15:37:45 GMT
WORKERS COMP RATES Missouri's Department of Insurance recommends a drop in what businesses pay for workers compensation next year. The department, which regulates the insurance industry in Missouri, is calling for a three percent cut. A department official says premiums are stable due to a growing economy and more jobs. 2018 could be the fourth straight year workers comp rates have dropped. EMERGENCY TRAINING Missouri Southern's Department of Emergency ...More >>
Thursday, December 14 2017 6:38 PM EST2017-12-14 23:38:00 GMT
According to a new report released Wednesday by the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, not one state is spending what the Centers for Disease Control recommends on tobacco prevention programs. Missouri was the worst of the four state area ranked 49th.
Thursday, December 14 2017 1:34 PM EST2017-12-14 18:34:26 GMT
On Wednesday night, K-State Research and Extension Director, Mandy Marney and Governing Board Member Dan Mosier presented KOAM's Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip with an appreciate award. Every other Wednesday the KOAM Morning News features the four county district's extension agents in a Wildcat Wednesday segment. For more information on the Wildcat District and the programs they encompass, click here.
Thursday, December 14 2017 12:37 PM EST2017-12-14 17:37:46 GMT
DRUGS AND GUNS Law enforcement officials say a drug bust in Joplin further shows a growing trend of guns also confiscated. Law enforcement say they confiscated 96 grams of meth along with a gun, nine-thousand dollars, and items used to make meth. A member of the drug enforcement team says more drug cases recently have also included gun seizures. Authorities have charged Autumn Taylor in connection with the bust. PITTSBURG ADDICTION CENTER The Crawford County ...More >>
Friday, December 15 2017 10:51 AM EST2017-12-15 15:51:28 GMT
Running out of time to get your Christmas presents wrapped? Let the Mother to Mothers Ministry in Pittsburg do it for you! KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with Cheryl Mayo to talk about the two weekend event kicking off tomorrow at Pittsburg’s Meadowbrook Mall. For more details about Mother to Mother Ministry click here.More >>
Wednesday, December 13 2017 8:55 AM EST2017-12-13 13:55:54 GMT
The CDC estimates 48 million people get sick, 128 thousand are hospitalized, and 3 thousand die from food borne diseases each year in the United States. This morning KOAM’s Michael Hayslip talks about food safety especially around the holidays with K-State Extension agent Barbara Ames. Here are four basic food safety principles Ames advises every family should use in their home: CLEAN: Wash hands and surfaces often SEPARATE: Don't cross-contaminate! ...More >>
Wednesday, December 6 2017 9:02 AM EST2017-12-06 14:02:12 GMT
Meet Toby and Daisy! We're joined by these two Dachshunds this morning along with Mary Ann and Pete Schlau of the Golden Paw Animal Rescue as we try to find both of them a forever home. Toby is a 6-year-old Dachshund. He is neutered and up to date on his shots. Daisy is a 6 to 7-year-old Dachshund mix. She is spayed and up to date on her shots as well. Here's a link to Golden Paw's facebook page for more details.More >>
Tuesday, December 5 2017 8:53 AM EST2017-12-05 13:53:37 GMT
This morning our "Question of the Day" posed a history lesson for viewers. Q: "On this day (December 5th) in what year was the 21st Amendment ratified, and the 18th Amendment repealed?" A: 1933 The movement for the prohibition of alcohol began in the early 19th century, when Americans concerned about the adverse effects of drinking began forming temperance societies. In December 1917, Congress passed the 18th Amendment, prohibiting the &ldqu...More >>
Monday, December 4 2017 9:03 AM EST2017-12-04 14:03:34 GMT
Picking out your child's name can be a tough decision. Unless you have a favorite restaurant perhaps. Reporter Krystall Sherrill introduces us to a couple in Fort Smith, Arkansas who are doing just that. Olivia Michelle Garton is due Wednesday, December 6th, 2017. And yes, her initials will be OMG!More >>
Thursday, November 23 2017 9:45 AM EST2017-11-23 14:45:23 GMT
Ashley’s Best Green Bean Casserole Ingredients: 2(14.5ounce) cans green beans, drained 1(10.75ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup 1(6ounce) can French fried onions 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place green beans and soup in a large microwave-safe bowl. Mix well and heat in the microwave on High until warm (3 to 5 minutes). Stir in ½ cup of cheese and heat mixture for another 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer gre...More >>
Friday, October 27 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-10-27 22:29:03 GMT
Turkey CrockPot - from Shirley Beneke, Parsons KS 5-7lb Turkey Breast 1 pkg dry onion soup mix 16 oz can whole cranberry sauce Place turkey in slow cooker. Combine soup mix and cranberry sauce. Spread over turkey. Cover. Cook on low for 8 hours. Serve over rice.More >>
Wednesday, October 25 2017 1:27 PM EDT2017-10-25 17:27:04 GMT
INGREDIENTS: 6 slices bacon 3 pounds red potatoes, chopped 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided 1 tablespoon Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix, or more, to taste 2 tablespoons chopped chives DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spread bacon in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Place into oven and bake until brown and crispy, about 12-14 minutes. Let cool before crumbling; set aside. Line a slow coo...More >>
Friday, October 20 2017 11:38 AM EDT2017-10-20 15:38:31 GMT
Nacho Hashbrown Casserole 1 pkg (32oz) frozen cubed hashbrowns 1 can cream of celery soup 1 can nacho cheese soup 1 large onion, finely chopped 1 cup (8oz) sour cream In a greased 3 quart crockpot, combine all ingredient but sour cream. Cover and cok on low for 3-4 hours, until potatoes are tender. Stir in sour cream. Cover and cook another 15-30 minutes Angel Barnett Riverton, KSMore >>
