Original stained-glass window to return to historic Newman Building

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

On Monday, December 18, the City of Joplin will hold a rededication ceremony of an original architectural element to the historic Newman Building. The unique stained-glass window that was located on the west side of the building as part of the grand staircase has been restored and moved back to its original location.

The rededication will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 18 in the main lobby of City Hall. The public is invited to this event. Brad Belk, Joplin’s renown historian, will share facts and memories during the ceremony.

City Clerk Barbara Hogelin, who will retire on January 2, 2018, has envisioned the restoration and relocation of the original window since City Hall’s offices moved to the historic building in 2005. “I was really hoping to get this done before my retirement and thanks to our maintenance supervisor, Jeff Tennis and his amazing team, it has happened,” said Hogelin.

Built in 1910 as Newman’s Department Store, the building has seen many visitors throughout its years. The multicolored window was removed from the historic structure and moved to the Joplin Museum when the building was sold in the mid 1990’s to be transformed to a truck delivery service. 

