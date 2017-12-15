Quantcast

Neosho Community Christmas Dinner - December 25th - KOAM TV 7

Neosho Community Christmas Dinner - December 25th

Updated:
NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

The annual Community Christmas Dinner will be held at The Civic, Neosho, MO on Monday December 25th from 11am – 2pm.

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • Neosho Community Christmas Dinner - December 25th

    Neosho Community Christmas Dinner - December 25th

    Friday, December 15 2017 3:33 PM EST2017-12-15 20:33:37 GMT
    The annual Community Christmas Dinner will be held at The Civic, Neosho, MO on Monday December 25th from 11am – 2pm.More >>
    The annual Community Christmas Dinner will be held at The Civic, Neosho, MO on Monday December 25th from 11am – 2pm.More >>

  • Fairview, MO Christmas Dinner - December 25th

    Fairview, MO Christmas Dinner - December 25th

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:28 PM EST2017-12-14 21:28:36 GMT
    Fairview, MO Christmas Dinner will be at the Hammons Community Center. December 25, 2017 Menu: Tukey, Ham, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Dressing, Corn, Hot Rolls, Cranberry Salad, Desserts, Tea, Coffee Deliveries available upon requestMore >>
    Fairview, MO Christmas Dinner will be at the Hammons Community Center. December 25, 2017 Menu: Tukey, Ham, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Dressing, Corn, Hot Rolls, Cranberry Salad, Desserts, Tea, Coffee Deliveries available upon requestMore >>

  • Wesley House and Salvation Army Distribution - December 14th, 15th

    Wesley House and Salvation Army Distribution - December 14th, 15th

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 4:32 PM EST2017-12-13 21:32:28 GMT
    Two Pittsburg non-profit agencies are partnering this week to distribute Christmas food boxes, blankets and toys, helping many low-income Crawford County families to brighten their holidays. Wesley House and the Pittsburg Salvation Army will host their annual Christmas Distribution on December 14 and 15 at the Pittsburg State University Student Recreation Center/Pittsburg National Guard Armory. The building is located at 2001 S. Rouse Avenue in Pittsburg. The event will be held from...More >>
    Two Pittsburg non-profit agencies are partnering this week to distribute Christmas food boxes, blankets and toys, helping many low-income Crawford County families to brighten their holidays. Wesley House and the Pittsburg Salvation Army will host their annual Christmas Distribution on December 14 and 15 at the Pittsburg State University Student Recreation Center/Pittsburg National Guard Armory. The building is located at 2001 S. Rouse Avenue in Pittsburg. The event will be held from...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.