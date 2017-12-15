Neosho Community Christmas Dinner - December 25th

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Breakfast and Day of Service will be held Monday, Jan. 15, at Missouri Southern State University. Breakfast will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in the Billingsly Student Center Ballroom. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. The theme is “Stay Focused, Stay Committed … The Pathway to Justice.” The guest speaker will be Lyle Foster, assistant professor of sociology at Missouri State University. Foster is passionate about community, inclusion...

