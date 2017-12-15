Neosho Community Christmas Dinner - December 25th

Thursday, December 14 2017 4:28 PM EST2017-12-14 21:28:36 GMT
Fairview, MO Christmas Dinner will be at the Hammons Community Center. December 25, 2017 Menu: Tukey, Ham, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Dressing, Corn, Hot Rolls, Cranberry Salad, Desserts, Tea, Coffee Deliveries available upon requestMore >>
Wednesday, December 13 2017 4:32 PM EST2017-12-13 21:32:28 GMT
Two Pittsburg non-profit agencies are partnering this week to distribute Christmas food boxes, blankets and toys, helping many low-income Crawford County families to brighten their holidays. Wesley House and the Pittsburg Salvation Army will host their annual Christmas Distribution on December 14 and 15 at the Pittsburg State University Student Recreation Center/Pittsburg National Guard Armory. The building is located at 2001 S. Rouse Avenue in Pittsburg. The event will be held from...More >>
Wednesday, December 13 2017 4:19 PM EST2017-12-13 21:19:09 GMT
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Breakfast and Day of Service will be held Monday, Jan. 15, at Missouri Southern State University. Breakfast will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in the Billingsly Student Center Ballroom. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. The theme is “Stay Focused, Stay Committed … The Pathway to Justice.” The guest speaker will be Lyle Foster, assistant professor of sociology at Missouri State University. Foster is passionate about community, inclusion...More >>
Wednesday, December 6 2017 3:18 PM EST2017-12-06 20:18:04 GMT
December 6th Webb City, MO 7 PM Oswego, KS 7 PM December 7th Parsons, KS 7 PM Lamar, MO 6 PM Chanute, KS 6:30 PM Chetopa, KS Vinita, OK 7 PM December 9th Monett, MO 11 AM Edna, KS 2 PM Grove, OK 6 PM Cherokee, KS 6 PM Jay, OK December 14th Seneca, MO 6:30 PMMore >>
Monday, December 4 2017 5:54 PM EST2017-12-04 22:54:22 GMT
The KOMA Beef Cattle Conference begins at 4 p.m., January 16, 2018, at the Springfield Livestock Marketing Center in Springfield, Mo. The KOMA (4 – State) Beef Cattle Conference is a joint effort by the Extension Services in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas. It is designed to provide the latest information on beef cattle production, marketing, economics, nutrition and forage utilization. Presenters and presentations at the meeting include: Dr. David Lalma...More >>
Monday, December 4 2017 5:46 PM EST2017-12-04 22:46:19 GMT
Missouri Southern State University's Department of Emergency Medical Services will visit Neosho High School on December 14th, 2017 to host a clinic on emergency medical topics for junior and seniors. Starting at 8:00 a.m. and running until 2:30 p.m., students will visit stations with topics on a variety of topics, including Stop the Bleed, Hands Only CPR, AED Usage, Choking First Aid, and Epi Pen Usage. Teacher Brandi Arthur planned the event, training provided free of charge b...More >>
