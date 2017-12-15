Monnet Casey's General Store Robbed; Police Looking for Public's Help - courtesty of Monett Police Department

Quantcast

Monnet Casey's General Store Robbed; Police Looking for Public's Help

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
On Thursday evening 12-14-2017 at approximately 10:09 PM, a male subject entered the Casey's General Store at 1601 E. Cleveland and demanded money leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a white male 6' to 6-3' mid 30's, heavy set 250-280 lbs, with short dark hair and beard. The suspect was wearing a grey jacket, dark stocking cap with a bill and blue jeans. The suspect was seen leaving south on 16th St. in a dark colored small 4dr vehicle. Cameras in the store were able to capture images of the suspect.

