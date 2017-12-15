Carthage Fire Department Wins Annual Contest Against Police Department

For another year, members of the Carthage Fire Department out raised members of the Carthage Police Department as both took part in a friendly competition to help out the Salvation Army.

The contest on Thursday took place outside the Walmart in Carthage.

Both departments rang the bell to raise money for the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign.

In the end, CFD brought in $1,105.92 while CPD raised $1,051.79.