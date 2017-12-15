Quantcast

Carthage Fire Department Wins Annual Contest Against Police Depa - KOAM TV 7

Carthage Fire Department Wins Annual Contest Against Police Department

Carthage Fire Department Wins Annual Contest Against Police Department

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

For another year, members of the Carthage Fire Department out raised members of the Carthage Police Department as both took part in a friendly competition to help out the Salvation Army.

The contest on Thursday took place outside the Walmart in Carthage.

Both departments rang the bell to raise money for the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign.

In the end, CFD brought in $1,105.92 while CPD raised $1,051.79. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Pittsburg's Tourism Economy Booms in 2017

    Pittsburg's Tourism Economy Booms in 2017

    Friday, December 15 2017 11:41 PM EST2017-12-16 04:41:03 GMT

    The latest Pittsburg Micropolitan Area Economic Report shows Pittsburg tourism booming in 2017. 

    More >>

    The latest Pittsburg Micropolitan Area Economic Report shows Pittsburg tourism booming in 2017. 

    More >>

  • Noel Missouri Continues to Shine as One of America's Christmas Cities

    Noel Missouri Continues to Shine as One of America's Christmas Cities

    Friday, December 15 2017 7:38 PM EST2017-12-16 00:38:44 GMT
    With each stamp, Noel Post Office staff continue a tradition going 85 years strong. "We have pictorial stamping we have three stamps that we put on every card that's brought here for stamping, basically it's something to show civic pride. To show pride in the mail and show pride in the fact that yes, we are a Christmas City" says Postmaster Don Spiares. So far, 21 thousand cards and packages have been stamped this season, going to places as far as China. People stopping in t...More >>
    With each stamp, Noel Post Office staff continue a tradition going 85 years strong. "We have pictorial stamping we have three stamps that we put on every card that's brought here for stamping, basically it's something to show civic pride. To show pride in the mail and show pride in the fact that yes, we are a Christmas City" says Postmaster Don Spiares. So far, 21 thousand cards and packages have been stamped this season, going to places as far as China. People stopping in t...More >>

  • Proposed Legislation Includes Volunteer Firefighters in Loan Forgiveness Program

    Proposed Legislation Includes Volunteer Firefighters in Loan Forgiveness Program

    Friday, December 15 2017 7:37 PM EST2017-12-16 00:37:24 GMT

    Firefighters work in teams.  Soon, the whole country may work together as a team to help volunteer firefighters.

    More >>

    Firefighters work in teams.  Soon, the whole country may work together as a team to help volunteer firefighters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.