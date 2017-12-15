Weekend event to draw professionals from Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma

For the fifth year, Pittsburg State and the City are partnering on providing area plumbers and HVAC professionals with continuing education necessary for their licensure.

This year's event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Kansas Technology Center, 909 E. Ford, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with registration from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Hosted by the PSU School of Construction and the Kansas Center for Construction Advancement, it will enable individuals in the construction industry to meet their continuing education requirements without traveling to Kansas City or Wichita.

Organizer Joe Levens, director of the KCCA, said registration currently stands at 78 contractors.

"Each year, we contact Dexter Neisler, building official for the City of Pittsburg, to get input on any issues they've observed during the year that need to be addressed and topics they think would be appropriate," Levens said.

Neisler also distributes details about the event to all professionals licensed to work in the area.

"It's a collaborative effort," Levens said.

Attendees will be from Pittsburg, Girard, Caney, Arma, Frontenac, and Wichita, Kansas; Joplin, Carl Junction, Nixa, Carthage, and Winona, Missouri; and Grove, Oklahoma.