Noel Missouri Continues to Shine as One of America's Christmas Cities

With each stamp, Noel Post Office staff continue a tradition going 85 years strong.

"We have pictorial stamping we have three stamps that we put on every card that's brought here for stamping, basically it's something to show civic pride. To show pride in the mail and show pride in the fact that yes, we are a Christmas City" says Postmaster Don Spiares.

So far, 21 thousand cards and packages have been stamped this season, going to places as far as China. People stopping in to send a stamped card are encouraged to stick a tack on the map where they're sending the card to.

Noel is one of the four Christmas cities left in the country, which naturally brings bragging rights.

"There's a sense of pride being the Christmas City. It's just joyful here. I mean you see the windows are painted, there's decorations along the street. There's lights everywhere. It's just a good Christmas atmosphere and help's you be happy" says Noel resident, J.D. Anderson.

At any other time of the year, somebody might correct you if you call this town Noel but right now...

"The day after thanksgiving, until the day after Christmas, it's called "Noel"

It's one of the four towns in the country adding a special touch to each piece of mail.

"Somebody took their time to write to you, picking up the phone? that's easy, anybody can do it. But wiring to something to someone and walking out to your mailbox and getting something from somebody, that's a little more special" says the postmaster.

"I think more town's should be doing it, it's just a little something extra to show that you care you know" says Noel resident, Karen Anderson.

If you want to send a stamped letter or package to your loved one, you can stop in the Noel Post Office and just ask for it to be stamped, or you can have your stuff delivered to the post office.