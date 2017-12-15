Local High School Teams Wears Pink To Support Educator With Cancer

Quantcast

GIRARD, KANSAS -

Basketball teams usually hold a pink out in October to honor breast cancer awareness month. However at Girard tonight it was a little more personal. The Trojans held their pink out game tonight as a sign of support for Cindy Owen -- a para-educator at Girard Middle School. Owens was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in late October. Faculty members came up with idea of the pink out not only to raise awareness -- but raises funds Owen's medical expenses.

Cindy Owen says, "The first time I didn't have much assistance, and I didn't tell many people, and it was kind of hush hush. But this time, I mean, everybody knows, and I've got all this support, which makes it easier to deal with the second time around

Girard won that game 57 to 47.

