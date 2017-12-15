Pittsburg's Tourism Economy Booms in 2017

"It's probably one of the most exciting times in our community from an economic development standpoint. One piece of that is in the growth in tourism," said PSU Chief Strategy Officer Shawn Naccarato.

The latest Pittsburg Micropolitan Area Economic Report shows Pittsburg tourism booming in 2017.

"Obviously the opening of the Hampton Inn and Suites and the Kansas Crossing Casino had a huge impact on tourism for the area, but the Plaster Center has been a fantastic asset for our community to have," said Devin Gorman, executive director of the Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Local economic experts are giving the Plaster Center the lion's, or in this case, the gorilla's share of the credit.

"The ability to host national indoor track and field meets and some other events that take place at the Plaster center has put us on the national radar," said Gorman.

Pittsburg hotel room sales are up 25% for the first 10 months of 2017, compared to all of 2016, and hotel staff is noticing.

"Consistently with big events at the Plaster Center, we see sold out nights, sometimes the days priors to events, things like that. So we see consistent occupancy numbers," said Kara Mishmash, the general manager of the Comfort Inn & Suites.

And with more big events headed to the center, the boom in Pittsburg's tourism is expected to spread to many other corners of the city's economy.

"One of the things that I think we're most excited about, in addition to how we are leading growth in this area, we're seeing Pittsburg as a place where the American dream can true. Eleven percent more households are in the 50-100K dollar category, than they were last year at this point," said Naccarato.