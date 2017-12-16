Trent Smith 3 Gets CJ by Galena

Friday night was loaded with good games all across the 4-states, but one of the best was in Carl Junction.

Carl Junction handed Galena its first loss of the season, winning 57-54.

Trent Smith hit a game winning three just before the buzzer sounded to seal the deal. His game winner followed a 3 pointer by Galena's JC Shelton to tie it up at 54 with 10.6 seconds remaining.