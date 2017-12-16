Police Buy Toys For Local Kids In Need

Jasper County law enforcement gathered at the Carthage Wal-Mart this morning, but it wasn't to make an arrest, it was to shop. The eleventh annual Shop with a Deputy event took place. Over 100 underprivileged kids from kindergarten to fifth grade got the chance to buy toys for Christmas with the help of the police. Sheriff Randee Kaiser says it's all about helping kids in need and building a relationship with the community.

He said, "I think it's great because the community, in particular kids, get to see law enforcement in a different light you know. They get to see us as people and out shopping with them instead of a law enforcement role or law enforcement function that they might ordinarily see us in."

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department, Sarcoxie P.D., and the Jasper County Posse all helped with the shopping event.