No Distance Can Keep These Two Veterans From Honoring Their Fallen Comrade

    The nation comes together for the national "Wreaths Across America"  day.
    It's a day set aside each December, to allow the country to lay wreaths at more than 1,000 locations nationwide honoring veterans and fallen soldiers.
    One of the locations participating, Fort Scott, Kansas.
    Thanks to the efforts of CFI, they had enough wreaths this year to lay one at each of the graves at the Fort Scott National Cemetery.    
    And for two Navy veterans, this day, holds a very special place in their hearts.
Craig Allen Morin, Navy Veteran, Houston, Texas Native: "I served with a young man who's buried down the hill here, we were Hospital Corpsman together in the Navy, and his name is Allan Wayne Brashears, he was killed in Vietnam in December of '69."
Craig Morin made the trip to Fort Scott from Houston, Texas.
But along the way, he made a side stop, in Mustang, Oklahoma, to pick up Fort Scott native, Robert Wilson.
Together...they made the trip, to pay tribute to the man they both knew so well, and both served with.
Morin: "There's a brotherhood and a sisterhood that exists, it's really special, for those of us who have served in the service of the country feel that, and it's kinda heartwarming to, for a brief moment, to feel that again."
And, thanks to Craig's efforts, Allan Brashears friends, and family, were able to get closure they never could get, when he was killed in action, nearly 50 years ago.
Robert Wilson, Fort Scott native: "You never really knew what happened in Vietnam, communications weren't good, and you had a friend die, and you wondered what happened to him and Craig went through the effort to find it out and document it for his family."
Morin: "I did it for his family because they didn't really know what had happened to him, and he was my best friend in the Navy, and I felt, I just took it upon myself, I felt like it was something that, if I could do it, I wanted to do it."
Craig and Robert attended the ceremony, Craig, handing out wreaths for each branch of service, to be placed along the wall.
A salute, from Craig, and from the veterans placing the wreaths, for their fallen comrades.
A gun salute, to honor the fallen.
Then, it's time, for Craig and Robert to place the wreath at their friend's final resting place...
Wilson: "...It touches my heart...it's a good thing..."

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

