Mt. Hope Participates in Wreaths Across America

Current members of the military laid wreaths down at 11AM on the several branches included on the Mount Hope monument.

The 16th will mark the 26th anniversary of Maine wreaths being donated to be placed on headstones at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.

A special group of veterans honored were the prisoners of war and the soldiers missing in action.

The wreath serves as a holiday gesture towards the sacrifices veterans make.

"It's just a time where we reflect on family and our country and all of our freedoms that we have. So we give a lot credit to our veterans who have laid their lives down for us or at least gave the offer for that" says Major Perry Workman from the Civil Air Patrol.

The wreaths were donated by local residents and a couple small businesses.