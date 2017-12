Special Training at PSU

Saturday in Pittsburg, HVAC workers and plumbers were picking up some new skills while earning continuing education credits for recertification. The Pittsburg State University School of Construction hosted a special seminar for local workers, to ensure they can maintain their license to do their jobs.

Typically, in order to pick up the required training, specialists would have to go to Wichita or Kansas City. But in recent years, PSU has been working to offer the same training and certification to help local trade workers.

This is the fifth year PSU has hosted the event.