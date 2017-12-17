Vinita Residents React to Recent Shooting

Many Vinita, Oklahoma residents are still shocked by the shooting that happened Friday, December 15th. According to authorities, Karl Jones, an attorney at the Jones & Gardner law firm, shot high school softball coach Jason Sauer multiple times.

KOAM/Fox14 spoke to multiple Vinita residents who say they never expected such a violent act to happen in their town.

"My reaction was, 'Oh my God why would he shoot him.' Because (Jones) has been our attorney before. I don't know, and the coach was a good man," said one Vinita resident.

"Well, I was very much in shock. Most of the time things like that don't happen around our little town and I just feel like from down inside my heart, that it's a terrible tragedy and everyone needs to be praying for both of these families and not placing any blame," said another Vinita resident.

The Vinita softball team recently held a prayer vigil for their coach who is in critical condition.