Vinita Residents React to Recent Shooting

VINITA, OKLAHOMA -

Many Vinita, Oklahoma residents are still shocked by the shooting that happened Friday, December 15th. According to authorities, Karl Jones, an attorney at the Jones & Gardner law firm, shot high school softball coach Jason Sauer multiple times.

KOAM/Fox14 spoke to multiple Vinita residents who say they never expected such a violent act to happen in their town.

"My reaction was, 'Oh my God why would he shoot him.' Because (Jones) has been our attorney before. I don't know, and the coach was a good man," said one Vinita resident.

"Well, I was very much in shock. Most of the time things like that don't happen around our little town and I just feel like from down inside my heart, that it's a terrible tragedy and everyone needs to be praying for both of these families and not placing any blame," said another Vinita resident.

The Vinita softball team recently held a prayer vigil for their coach who is in critical condition.

