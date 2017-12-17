Tulsa Homicide

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Police in Tulsa are investigating the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in the parking lot of a nightclub.



Investigators say the victim was leaving the nightclub when he was shot at 3:47 a.m. Sunday. Police say there were numerous people in the parking lot when a suspect wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt shot the victim.



But bystanders have provided little information to assist their investigation. Investigators say only one of the many people in the parking lot at the time of the shooting has come forward with information.



The victim was rushed to a local hospital but died during transit in an ambulance. His name hasn't been released.



This shooting is the 79th homicide in Tulsa so far this year. Oklahoma's second largest city recorded 82 homicides in 2016.

