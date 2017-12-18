Branson Plane Crash

A small plane crash in southwest Missouri takes the life of two newlyweds from Gardner, Kansas. According to the Stone County Sheriff, 52-year old Keith Curtis and his wife, 45-year old Dawn, died when their single engine plane went down Sunday night in a pasture about one mile northwest of the Branson West Municipal Airport. Witnesses say heard a boom as the plane went down. The FAA is investigating what caused the crash. Keith and Dawn were married on November 11th. Relatives say they were on their way to Branson for a four day, pre-Christmas family vacation.