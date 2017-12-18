Annual K-12 Art Show planned at Spiva Art Gallery

Proving artistic talent can start early, students from kindergarten through 12th grade will have their works displayed in an exhibit slated at Missouri Southern State University’s Spiva Art Gallery.



The K-12 Art Show will run from Sunday, Jan. 14, to Friday, Feb. 2. It will feature original works of art from students attending schools throughout the Joplin area. Works are selected by each school’s art educators from student projects created during the fall semester.

Special receptions for the young artists will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. The reception for grades K-4 will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. The reception for grades 5-12 is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free and open to the public.