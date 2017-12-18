Another Oklahoma Special Session Wrestles With Budget Woes

Oklahoma lawmakers are back at the Capitol yet again to address a budget shortfall that, left unfixed, could lead to major provider rate cuts to the state's Medicaid agency on January first.
Monday marked the start of the second special session this year in Oklahoma.
The first special session ended with a veto by Governor Mary Fallin, who said that lawmakers needed to come up with long-term solutions to the state's budget woes, not a temporary fix.
Fallin issued her call for this week's special session late Friday night, and it included just one item: addressing budget issues facing the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. But the governor can expand the scope of the session if she chooses.
The state faces a $110 million hole in the current budget.
The SEK Humane Society accuses a former manager of being financially irresponsible and insubordinateMore >>
The SEK Humane Society accuses a former manager of being financially irresponsible and insubordinateMore >>
Joplin Police investigate an overnight break-in at the Equality Rocks Bar. It happened just before 3:00 am at the location at 532 South Joplin. When police arrived they spotted the suspect who then took off on his skateboard. After about a 12 minute chase, a Joplin K9 apprehended the 18-year old Joplin man. He is now facing charges of 2nd degree burglary and resisting arrest. Last week we reported that the Equality Rocks, Joplin's only gay bar, wou...More >>
Joplin Police investigate an overnight break-in at the Equality Rocks Bar. It happened just before 3:00 am at the location at 532 South Joplin. When police arrived they spotted the suspect who then took off on his skateboard. After about a 12 minute chase, a Joplin K9 apprehended the 18-year old Joplin man. He is now facing charges of 2nd degree burglary and resisting arrest. Last week we reported that the Equality Rocks, Joplin's only gay bar, wou...More >>
Police in Tulsa are investigating the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in the parking lot of a nightclub.More >>
Police in Tulsa are investigating the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in the parking lot of a nightclub.More >>
Its the busiest travel time of the year, but more than a thousand flights were grounded Sunday in Atlanta by a power outage. The sudden outage at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport, left thousands of passengers sitting in the dark.More >>
Its the busiest travel time of the year, but more than a thousand flights were grounded Sunday in Atlanta by a power outage. The sudden outage at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport, left thousands of passengers sitting in the dark.More >>