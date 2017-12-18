Another Oklahoma Special Session Wrestles With Budget Woes

Oklahoma lawmakers are back at the Capitol yet again to address a budget shortfall that, left unfixed, could lead to major provider rate cuts to the state's Medicaid agency on January first.

Monday marked the start of the second special session this year in Oklahoma.

The first special session ended with a veto by Governor Mary Fallin, who said that lawmakers needed to come up with long-term solutions to the state's budget woes, not a temporary fix.

Fallin issued her call for this week's special session late Friday night, and it included just one item: addressing budget issues facing the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. But the governor can expand the scope of the session if she chooses.

The state faces a $110 million hole in the current budget.



