Authorities Investigate Attempt to Throw Items Into Oklahoma Prison

Authorities in central Oklahoma are looking for three suspects who they say tried to throw contraband over a fence and into the Mable Bassett Correctional Center.

The prison is a multi-function facility that houses more than 1,000 female inmates in McLoud.

Authorities say the suspects tried to throw at least 12 bundles of contraband over the prison fence. Authorities did not immediately identify the contraband they were allegedly trying to introduce into the prison.

Investigators are also looking into whether the three suspects were also trying to stage an escape for multiple inmates from the prison.

Officers from the Oklahoma City and McLoud police departments are helping with the search.



