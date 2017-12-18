Quantcast

Joplin Grade-School Kids Tour Med School - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Grade-School Kids Tour Med School

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

    Third graders from "Irving Elementary" in Joplin Monday got a lesson in science and health care.
     160 medical students at KCU Joplin paired up with around 100 elementary students for a campus tour.
    Each Irving student received a medical kit complete with masks, lights, tongue depressors and stethoscopes.
    The goal is to give the elementary students an idea about what it takes to have a career in medicine and pique their interest.
    "I mean there's just a wide variety of needs in healthcare", said John Paulson, assistant professor of primary care at KCU.  "Hopefully in getting them involved this early they will get to experience a lot of different opportunities seeing the medical school and the physician aspect of that in addition to just healthcare in general."
    It wasn't all education Monday. The grade-schoolers were also treated to a visit from Santa, ornament decorating and cookies.
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • "Smart Meters" Make Their Way to Pittsburg

    "Smart Meters" Make Their Way to Pittsburg

    Monday, December 18 2017 6:50 PM EST2017-12-18 23:50:32 GMT
    You might have noticed some more Westar Energy trucks around Pittsburg this week.  The future of meters has come to Southeast Kansas and it's bringing with it some cost savings.  "I hope people will take a more active role in bettering understanding how they use energy because as you monitor your energy use, you're able to actually save yourself some money and really note when you're using the most power" says Kari West from Westar Energy. Westar Energy cre...More >>
    You might have noticed some more Westar Energy trucks around Pittsburg this week.  The future of meters has come to Southeast Kansas and it's bringing with it some cost savings.  "I hope people will take a more active role in bettering understanding how they use energy because as you monitor your energy use, you're able to actually save yourself some money and really note when you're using the most power" says Kari West from Westar Energy. Westar Energy cre...More >>

  • Accusations Exchanged Between Former Manager of Humane Shelter and Shelter's Board of Directors

    Accusations Exchanged Between Former Manager of Humane Shelter and Shelter's Board of Directors

    Monday, December 18 2017 6:24 PM EST2017-12-18 23:24:57 GMT

    The SEK Humane Society accuses a former manager of being financially irresponsible and insubordinate

    More >>

    The SEK Humane Society accuses a former manager of being financially irresponsible and insubordinate

    More >>

  • Equality Rocks Break-in

    Equality Rocks Break-in

    Monday, December 18 2017 6:05 PM EST2017-12-18 23:05:25 GMT
    Dezamin CunninghamDezamin Cunningham

    Joplin Police investigate an overnight break-in at the Equality Rocks Bar.    It happened just before 3:00 am at the location at 532 South Joplin.  When police arrived they spotted the suspect who then took off on his skateboard.  After about a 12 minute chase, a Joplin K9 apprehended the 18-year old Joplin man.  He is now facing charges of 2nd degree burglary and resisting arrest.  Last week we reported that the Equality Rocks, Joplin's only gay bar, wou...

    More >>

    Joplin Police investigate an overnight break-in at the Equality Rocks Bar.    It happened just before 3:00 am at the location at 532 South Joplin.  When police arrived they spotted the suspect who then took off on his skateboard.  After about a 12 minute chase, a Joplin K9 apprehended the 18-year old Joplin man.  He is now facing charges of 2nd degree burglary and resisting arrest.  Last week we reported that the Equality Rocks, Joplin's only gay bar, wou...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.