Joplin Grade-School Kids Tour Med School

Third graders from "Irving Elementary" in Joplin Monday got a lesson in science and health care.

160 medical students at KCU Joplin paired up with around 100 elementary students for a campus tour.

Each Irving student received a medical kit complete with masks, lights, tongue depressors and stethoscopes.

The goal is to give the elementary students an idea about what it takes to have a career in medicine and pique their interest.

"I mean there's just a wide variety of needs in healthcare", said John Paulson, assistant professor of primary care at KCU. "Hopefully in getting them involved this early they will get to experience a lot of different opportunities seeing the medical school and the physician aspect of that in addition to just healthcare in general."

It wasn't all education Monday. The grade-schoolers were also treated to a visit from Santa, ornament decorating and cookies.

