Holiday Home Safety

Holiday Home Safety

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
The second-highest percentage of home burglaries happen during the time between Thanksgiving and New Years.
 
But according to Ooma (www.ooma.com)—a leading DIY home phone and security company—there are 6 basic inexpensive steps homeowners can take to deter and react to break-ins.
 
**7 TIPS TO KEEP YOUR HOME SAFE FROM BREAK-INS DURING HOLIDAY TRAVEL**
 
#1 MIND THE FRONT DOOR
34% of break-ins occur at the front door. Install a smart doorbell that routes to your phone, and use tools like two-way speakers to give visitors the impression someone is home. Also, install video cameras and view visitors on your phone, no matter where you are.
 
#2 RE-ROUTE YOUR PACKAGES
Piled up mail and packages on your doorstep are a sure sign that you're not home–and your house is ready to be robbed. Get them delivered to your workplace instead.
 
#3 WHEN A DOOR CLOSES, MAKE SURE A WINDOW DOESN'T OPEN
23% of break-ins occur through first-floor windows. Use classic sash locks to keep windows locked, and install wireless motion sensors to be alerted if a window is raised.
 
#4 HIDE THOSE PRESENTS BEFORE SOMEONE CLAIMS THEM
If you don't close your blinds and leave valuables like presents in plain view, burglars will be enticed right to your house—so make sure they're out of sight.
 
#5 CALL 911 REMOTELY
Knowing someone is breaking into your house doesn't help if you're on a beach several hours away—unless you have a way to call 911 to your home’s local emergency dispatchers with a feature such as Ooma's Remote 911.
 
#6 BEWARE OF SLIDING DOORS
Sliding doors are another popular entry point, as the locks are generally easy to pick. Install physical barrier bars in the tracks, and set up motion detectors in the vicinity.
 
#7 KEEP THE LIGHTS ON
Integrate light timers or smart lights that you can control with your phone to make your home look lived-in and deter break-ins.
 
Ooma Home Security [http://www.ooma.com/home-security/]—the first and only DIY smart home phone service to integrate four security features—offers remote 911, as well as motion, door, window, and water sensors. For more tips on DIY home security, please visit: http://www.ooma.com/blog/diy-guide-home-security/

