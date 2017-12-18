Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 12/18/2017

Incident Spotlight

Yesterday evening at 8:12pm one of our officers stopped a vehicle at 7th and Byers for lane use. The 40 year old female driver from Sarcoxie lied to the officer about where he saw her leaving, and then stuffed a box containing a glass pipe down into the passenger seat. The female had a second glass pipe and about 29 grams of meth (approximate $2,900 value) down the front of her pants. She was arrested for drug charges. The 4 year old child that was in the car was turned over to a different family member, who was called to the scene, and division of children's services was notified to begin an investigation.