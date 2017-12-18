"Smart Meters" Make Their Way to Pittsburg

The SEK Humane Society accuses a former manager of being financially irresponsible and insubordinateMore >>
The SEK Humane Society accuses a former manager of being financially irresponsible and insubordinateMore >>
Joplin Police investigate an overnight break-in at the Equality Rocks Bar. It happened just before 3:00 am at the location at 532 South Joplin. When police arrived they spotted the suspect who then took off on his skateboard. After about a 12 minute chase, a Joplin K9 apprehended the 18-year old Joplin man. He is now facing charges of 2nd degree burglary and resisting arrest. Last week we reported that the Equality Rocks, Joplin's only gay bar, wou...More >>
Joplin Police investigate an overnight break-in at the Equality Rocks Bar. It happened just before 3:00 am at the location at 532 South Joplin. When police arrived they spotted the suspect who then took off on his skateboard. After about a 12 minute chase, a Joplin K9 apprehended the 18-year old Joplin man. He is now facing charges of 2nd degree burglary and resisting arrest. Last week we reported that the Equality Rocks, Joplin's only gay bar, wou...More >>
Police in Tulsa are investigating the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in the parking lot of a nightclub.More >>
Police in Tulsa are investigating the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in the parking lot of a nightclub.More >>
Its the busiest travel time of the year, but more than a thousand flights were grounded Sunday in Atlanta by a power outage. The sudden outage at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport, left thousands of passengers sitting in the dark.More >>
Its the busiest travel time of the year, but more than a thousand flights were grounded Sunday in Atlanta by a power outage. The sudden outage at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport, left thousands of passengers sitting in the dark.More >>