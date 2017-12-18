Joplin Trash & Recycling Update - courtesy of the City of Joplin

Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays will alter Joplin’s residential trash & curbside recycling pickup schedule. Residential trash/ recycling will NOT be picked up on these holidays, however customers who usually have trash/recycling picked up on Mondays will have this service on the next day, and daily service will move to the following day using Saturday, December 30 and January 2 for the Friday customer service.

Snow, ice and extreme cold can also delay residential trash pickup. Call Republic Services 800-431-1507 with questions about possible delays during inclement weather. For more info: https://www.republicservices.com/