Christmas Thoughts from The Salvation Army - courtesy of the Joplin Salvation Army

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Friends, this Christmastime we reflect once more on one of the most holy yet revolutionary places in history – the simple Bethlehem stable where Christ was born.

We pause in the busyness of our hectic and frenetic lives to give thanks to God for his wondrous gift. It was – and is – the greatest gift ever; a gift of healing, wholeness, restoration, love and reconciliation and, above all, relationship with God.

As we celebrate Christmas, the annual reminder of the truth of the gospel message is vital.

  "Smart Meters" Make Their Way to Pittsburg

    Monday, December 18 2017
    You might have noticed some more Westar Energy trucks around Pittsburg this week.  The future of meters has come to Southeast Kansas and it's bringing with it some cost savings.  "I hope people will take a more active role in bettering understanding how they use energy because as you monitor your energy use, you're able to actually save yourself some money and really note when you're using the most power" says Kari West from Westar Energy.
  Accusations Exchanged Between Former Manager of Humane Shelter and Shelter's Board of Directors

    The SEK Humane Society accuses a former manager of being financially irresponsible and insubordinate

  Equality Rocks Break-in

    Dezamin Cunningham

    Joplin Police investigate an overnight break-in at the Equality Rocks Bar.    It happened just before 3:00 am at the location at 532 South Joplin.  When police arrived they spotted the suspect who then took off on his skateboard.  After about a 12 minute chase, a Joplin K9 apprehended the 18-year old Joplin man.  He is now facing charges of 2nd degree burglary and resisting arrest.  Last week we reported that the Equality Rocks, Joplin's only gay bar, would be closing.

