Christmas Thoughts from The Salvation Army - courtesy of the Joplin Salvation Army

Friends, this Christmastime we reflect once more on one of the most holy yet revolutionary places in history – the simple Bethlehem stable where Christ was born.

We pause in the busyness of our hectic and frenetic lives to give thanks to God for his wondrous gift. It was – and is – the greatest gift ever; a gift of healing, wholeness, restoration, love and reconciliation and, above all, relationship with God.

As we celebrate Christmas, the annual reminder of the truth of the gospel message is vital.

To see the video: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralAndreCox/videos/890567374439101/