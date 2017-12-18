Lions Host Missouri S&T Tuesday

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Southern women's basketball team faces off against the Missouri S&T Miners on Tuesday at 5:30 pm in the third-straight home contest as part of the six-game home stand inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.



Game Information

Date: Tuesday December 19, 2017

Tip-Off: 5:30 pm

Location: Joplin, Mo.

Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center

Series Record: MSSU: leads 34-10



Media Coverage

MSSU Radio: Fox Sports Joplin 101.3, 103.5 FM, and AM 1560; 88.7 FM KXMS

Audio: http://radio.securenetsystems.net/v5/WMBH

Webcast: http://www.themiaanetwork.com/mssulions/

Live Stats: http://www.sidearmstats.com/mssu/wbball



The Series vs. Missouri S&T

Southern leads the overall series with the former MIAA foe 34-10. In last year's victory for the Lions, junior forward Desirea Buerge recorded a double-double with 13 points and ten rebounds and guard Chelsey Henry added ten points both in starting roles. Senior guards Jasmine Green (12) and Julianna Wadsworth(8) combined for 20 points off the bench, while senior forward Jenson Maydew added nine points and nine rebounds in the 12-point win (87-75). Southern currently holds a 18-3 record over the Miners in Joplin, including a eight-game winning streak against the miners and a seven-gamer on home court, having not lost there since Feb. 17, 1999. The longest winning streak, 11 games, for either team is held by the Lions from Feb. 12, 1992 thru Feb. 18, 1998. Missouri S&T's longest winning streak was four games back in the late 1980's and early 1990's (Nov. 29, 1988 thru Jan. 23, 1991).



Possible Starters



Missouri Southern (3-7)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

1 Dru Clark G 5-7 R-Jr 8.6 4.0 18 6 Collinsville, Okla.

3 Julianna Wadsworth G 5-8 Sr. 4.2 2.0 12 10 Oswego, Ill.

15 Chelsey Henry G 5-10 Jr. 15.4 3.3 19 6 Neosho, Mo.

21 Desirea Buerge F 6-0 Jr. 19.8 8.8 4 4 Webb City, Mo.

31 Jenson Maydew F 5-11 Sr. 11.6 9.0 11 2 Pratt, Kan.



Missouri S&T (4-4)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

2 Charisse Williams G 5-8 Jr. 5.9 2.9 13 6 Orlando, Florida

25 Kallie Bildner F 6-3 So. 20.5 12.9 4 10 Waynesville, Mo.

30 Lindsay Medlen G 5-8 So. 9.0 2.1 40 3 Crocker, Mo.

32 Megan Foster G 5-10 So. 5.3 3.6 18 5 Jefferson City, Mo.

33 Lexie Moe F 5-11 Jr. 8.4 4.0 13 16 Dardenne Prairie, Mo





Quick Notes

Veteran Leadership

MSSU returns seven players from last year's squad (three seniors and four juniors) to provide leadership for one sophomore and five freshmen entering their first season with the Lions.



MIAA Pre-Season Poll

The Lions were selected to finish 11th in the conference entering the 2017-18 season. No. 13 ranked Central Missouri received the most first-place votes, followed by the 2016-17 regular season champion Pittsburg State who was picked second. No. 11 ranked and winner of the last five MIAA tournaments Emporia State was picked third by the coaches and media back in mid-October.



MOSO Makes Them All, OPPO Hits the Wall

Down the stretch, MSSU has converted on one of the most important situations in sports: free throw shooting. Lions have made 163 of 218 attempts from the free throw line for fifth in the MIAA and one of eight teams over 70 percent thus far. They are shooting ten percentage points higher than their opponents in six games (77-67%) at home compared to just a percentage point up on the competition away from Leggett and Platt (68-67%).Their opponents for some reason are not faring well with the pressure, being limited to 67 percent in ten games as one of five teams to hold opponents under 70 percent for 4th, even though they have allowed teams 225 opportunities (most in the MIAA).



Henry the 15th I am I am

Junior guard Chelsey Henry has scored rapidly out of the gate, currently second on the squad in scoring through ten games at 15.8 ppg (43-percent), including a career-high 26 points at Harding. Henry is coming off the 2016-17 season as the third leading scorer for the Lions (10.3) and is currently 5th in the MIAA in scoring and registering 32.9 minutes per contest.



Let the Buerge Hit The Floor

Since returning to game action, junior forward Desirea Buerge has played out of her mind for the Lions thus far by leading the team in points 22.5 (52-percent) in six games after matching a eclipsing a career-high 28 points by six to 36 points in a three-point victory over Lindenwood. It was also her fourth game with over 20 points and 10 rebounds after grabbing 11 rebounds for her third-straight game with a double-double and fourth of the season. Buerge finished last season averaging 12.8 ppg for second on the team and 16th in the conference.



She Works Hard for the Rebound

Senior forward Jenson Maydew moved up two spots on the MIAA rebounding leaderboard to be ranked 7th (8.6) after registering her fourth game of ten rebounds or more in the victory over Lincoln (10 rebs), while accumulating 34.4 minutes per game for second in the MIAA and one of three to average over 34 minutes of playing time thus far. Jenson still sits with two double-doubles on the season in search of number three to set a career-high in her favor.



Welcome Back Fritz

Missouri Southern Women's Basketball head coach Ronnie Ressel announced the addition of former Lion Kelby Fritz to the coaching staff for 2017-18. Fritz began her playing career at Missouri Southern State University (09'-12') where she averaged 10 points per game. She continued her collegiate carrier in 2012 at Rogers State University. After college, Fritz helped Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) to a National Junior College (NJCAA) Division 1 Region 2 and District B title this past season. The 29-3 Lady Norse entered the national tournament as the 11 seed and defeated 22nd seeded Iowa Western 73-47 in the opening round at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas. While at NEO, Fritz was responsible for game preparation, scouting, game day duties, recruiting, strength and conditioning, and all aspects of team travel for the Lady Norse.



International Love

Coach Ressel and his staff went outside the country on the recruiting trail as they signed two freshmen from overseas. 6'3 center Zoe Campbell comes way of Australia, while 5'7 guard Ines Catalan Mateos is from Spain. Both have seen in 17 games combined and started in four games each. Campbell leads the team with seven blocks for 13th in the MIAA, while Catalan has scored 34 total points in 141 minutes. Both players have five steals on the season.



Up Next

The Lions continue onto the fourth contest of the six-game home stand for a meeting with NAIA opponent Graceland on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 1:30 pm.