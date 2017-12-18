Joplin Moving Forward With $400k In Improvement Projects

The City of Joplin moving forward with two projects totaling more than $450,000.

First up -- the beginnings of a project estimated at $240,000...to rehab this facility, the Tin Cup Lift Station.

Lynden Lawson, Assistant Director of Public Works - Operations: "It's our largest lift station so on a normal day, it gets over three million gallons a day of sewage that goes through there, on a wet weather event, it gets over nine million gallons a day of sewage that goes through there."

Because of that volume, the project also includes increasing the station's capacity...

Lawson: "This one is very important about us maintaining it and keeping it online so that we don't have an event out there that could be harmful."

Next, we take you to the north side, just off of Broadway.

This map shows where the next phase of sidewalk improvements are set -- that project...coming in at about $212,000.

David Hertzberg, Director of Public Works: "There's been several phases going on, we've done some storm water already in the area, some sidewalks in the area, and some sanitary sewer work in the area, this will be another phase of sidewalk and we're looking at some future more storm water later in the year."

The reason for the sidewalk work...well...just take a look, or take a walk down any of the ones in this neighborhood.

They're in pretty rough shape.

Funding for this project though...

Hertzberg: "The funding comes through the HUD Community Development funds that focus in on a a low to moderate income area, and we're glad to make that investment into this area."

Hertzberg says what makes these projects important -- is that they serve as a reminder to citizens outside of the recovery area that it's still "business as usual" for maintaining the *entire* community.

Work is expected to begin early next year on the new sidewalks, a final time line for the lift station has not been developed yet.