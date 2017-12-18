Quantcast

Wildcat Glades Council Update

    In addition to the project discussion, a presentation was given by Aaron Jeffries -- the Deputy Director of the Missouri Department of Conservation.
     Jeffries discussed with the council what it would take to to help make Wildcat Glades succeed under new management.
     Jeffries says he wants the city, and other groups, to remain engaged in the transition process.

Aaron Jeffries, Deputy Director, Missouri Department of Conservation: "I really see this as a new day, a new opportunity, and so, for us, it's a fresh start with the city to renew that partnership we had years ago when the facility first opened up in 2007."

    The Department of Conservation is expected to take over the facility from the Audubon Society sometime next year.

