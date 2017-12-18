Gorillas Fall to UAFS

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team shot just 27 percent from the field Monday (Dec. 18) in a 52-47 loss to the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.
 
The Lions (7-6) capitalized on 15 offensive rebounds in the contest to score 16 second-chance points to help pull away in the fourth quarter from the Gorillas (8-3).
 
The two teams battled to a 41-41 tie after three quarters. UAFS led 48-45 with 3:40 to play, and the Lions outscored the Gorillas 20-7 down the stretch.
 
Shelby Lopez led all scorers with 16 points, while Brenlee McPherson also scored in double figures with 11 points for Pitt State. The Gorillas made just 17 of 62 shots in the contest, but Pitt State knocked down 10 3-point field goals  to stay in the contest.
 
The Lions got 14 points from T. Taylor and 12 points from M. Green. Pitt State will return to action following Christmas break on Dec. 27 with a home game against Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

