Lamar and Galena Split

The Galena girls made the state rankings on Monday for the first time this season. The Bulldogs are #9 in class 4A-DII in the latest KBCA rankings released Monday afternoon.

In their first game since earning a spot in the top ten, Galena fell to Lamar 55-43.

Lamar got a big 4th quarter from Kaitlyn Mooney, who scored 13 in the final period and finished the game with 21.

On the boys side, Galena was looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season. They fell to Carl Junction on a buzzer-beater last Friday. The Bulldogs topped Lamar 66-54 to move to 5-1 on the year.