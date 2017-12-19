Year-End United Way Fundraising Push

Quantcast

The United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas helps fund 47 programs at 35 partner agencies in Jasper, Newton, Crawford, and Cherokee counties.  This is the time of year where you can help the most.  KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with Duane Dreiling, the organization's executive director, to find out how easy it is to make an end of the year donation.

