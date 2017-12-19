"Tank or Bank" Dec 15-17

Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:17 AM EST2017-12-19 16:17:52 GMT
The United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas helps fund 47 programs at 35 partner agencies in Jasper, Newton, Crawford, and Cherokee counties. This is the time of year where you can help the most. KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with Duane Dreiling, the organization's executive director, to find out how easy it is to make an end of the year donation.More >>
Friday, December 15 2017 10:51 AM EST2017-12-15 15:51:28 GMT
Running out of time to get your Christmas presents wrapped? Let the Mother to Mothers Ministry in Pittsburg do it for you! KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with Cheryl Mayo to talk about the two weekend event kicking off tomorrow at Pittsburg’s Meadowbrook Mall. For more details about Mother to Mother Ministry click here.More >>
Wednesday, December 13 2017 8:55 AM EST2017-12-13 13:55:54 GMT
The CDC estimates 48 million people get sick, 128 thousand are hospitalized, and 3 thousand die from food borne diseases each year in the United States. This morning KOAM’s Michael Hayslip talks about food safety especially around the holidays with K-State Extension agent Barbara Ames. Here are four basic food safety principles Ames advises every family should use in their home: CLEAN: Wash hands and surfaces often SEPARATE: Don't cross-contaminate! ...More >>
Wednesday, December 6 2017 9:02 AM EST2017-12-06 14:02:12 GMT
Meet Toby and Daisy! We're joined by these two Dachshunds this morning along with Mary Ann and Pete Schlau of the Golden Paw Animal Rescue as we try to find both of them a forever home. Toby is a 6-year-old Dachshund. He is neutered and up to date on his shots. Daisy is a 6 to 7-year-old Dachshund mix. She is spayed and up to date on her shots as well. Here's a link to Golden Paw's facebook page for more details.More >>
Tuesday, December 5 2017 8:53 AM EST2017-12-05 13:53:37 GMT
This morning our "Question of the Day" posed a history lesson for viewers. Q: "On this day (December 5th) in what year was the 21st Amendment ratified, and the 18th Amendment repealed?" A: 1933 The movement for the prohibition of alcohol began in the early 19th century, when Americans concerned about the adverse effects of drinking began forming temperance societies. In December 1917, Congress passed the 18th Amendment, prohibiting the &ldqu...More >>
Monday, December 4 2017 9:03 AM EST2017-12-04 14:03:34 GMT
Picking out your child's name can be a tough decision. Unless you have a favorite restaurant perhaps. Reporter Krystall Sherrill introduces us to a couple in Fort Smith, Arkansas who are doing just that. Olivia Michelle Garton is due Wednesday, December 6th, 2017. And yes, her initials will be OMG!More >>
Thursday, November 23 2017 9:45 AM EST2017-11-23 14:45:23 GMT
Ashley’s Best Green Bean Casserole Ingredients: 2(14.5ounce) cans green beans, drained 1(10.75ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup 1(6ounce) can French fried onions 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place green beans and soup in a large microwave-safe bowl. Mix well and heat in the microwave on High until warm (3 to 5 minutes). Stir in ½ cup of cheese and heat mixture for another 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer gre...More >>
Friday, October 27 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-10-27 22:29:03 GMT
Turkey CrockPot - from Shirley Beneke, Parsons KS 5-7lb Turkey Breast 1 pkg dry onion soup mix 16 oz can whole cranberry sauce Place turkey in slow cooker. Combine soup mix and cranberry sauce. Spread over turkey. Cover. Cook on low for 8 hours. Serve over rice.More >>
