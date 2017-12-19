KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-19

Quantcast

SEK SHELTER SHAKE-UP

  • The SEK Humane Society’s board of directors explains why the shelter's manager left after launching accusations.  Kelci Cooper resigned as the Southeast Kansas Humane Society's manager, citing an unsafe workplace with unsafe work practices, among other alleged issues.  But the president of the SEK Humane Society board says all of Cooper's accusations are untrue, and that she was asked to leave because she was financially irresponsible and insubordinate.

PLANE CRASH

  • Authorities say two Kansas residents are dead after a small plane crashed near Reeds Spring in Stone County ,Missouri.  An FAA spokespersons says the single-engine plane went down Sunday night in a pasture about a mile northwest of the Branson West Municipal Airport.  Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader says the two people aboard, 52-year old Keith Curtis and 45-year old Dawn Curtis, both of Gardner, Kansas were killed.

AMERICA FIRST

  • On Monday, the White House unveiled a new national security strategy.  The plan adheres to President Trump's "America First" campaign promises.  It declares China and Russia to be competitors of the U.S., while emphasizing a policy of seeking "peace through strength."

