KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-18

TAX PLAN VOTE

  • Top Republicans say they expect to pass their tax overhaul this week.  GOP leadership insists it has the votes, despite the fact that Arizona Senator John McCain will miss the vote while still battling an aggressive brain tumor.  McCain, who was being treated for a viral infection, has returned to Arizona for physical therapy and rehabilitation.

TRUMP ON MUELLER

  • President Trump says he is not going to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.  Rumors he was considering such a move surfaced after the president's legal team claimed emails Mueller's team reportedly has from Mr. Trump's transition team were acquired illegally.  A spokesman for Mueller, who's looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, says all documents have been obtained through normal means.

TRAVEL CAR PREPS

  • AAA anticipates around a 3% holiday travel volume increase over last year and travelers in the Four States are expected to face a blast of cold.  The car part expert at AutoZone in Joplin recommends you make sure you have a gallon of Anti-Freeze wind shield wiper fluid, check your tire pressure, and windshield wipers.
     

    SEK SHELTER SHAKE-UP The SEK Humane Society's board of directors explains why the shelter's manager left after launching accusations.  Kelci Cooper resigned as the Southeast Kansas Humane Society's manager, citing an unsafe workplace with unsafe work practices, among other alleged issues.  But the president of the SEK Humane Society board says all of Cooper's accusations are untrue, and that she was asked to leave because she was financially irresponsible and insubo...
    You might have noticed some more Westar Energy trucks around Pittsburg this week.  The future of meters has come to Southeast Kansas and it's bringing with it some cost savings.  "I hope people will take a more active role in bettering understanding how they use energy because as you monitor your energy use, you're able to actually save yourself some money and really note when you're using the most power" says Kari West from Westar Energy. Westar Energy cre...
    The SEK Humane Society accuses a former manager of being financially irresponsible and insubordinate

