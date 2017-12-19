Southeast Kansas Woman Pleads Guilty in $5 Million Embezzlement Case

A southeast Kansas woman has admitted embezzling more than $5 million from a now-defunct credit union in a deal with prosecutors for a five-year prison sentence.
Nita Rae Nirschl pleaded guilty to three crimes that occurred while she worked for the Parsons Pittsburg Credit Union between 2000 and 2014.
Nirschl was initially indicted on 81 counts.
The 66-year-old woman pleaded guilty to one count each of embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion.
The agreement calls for no fine, but Nirschl has to return all the stolen money.
Formal sentencing is set for March fifth.
