Oklahoma DUI Law Ruled Unconstitutional - KOAM TV 7

Oklahoma DUI Law Ruled Unconstitutional

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
     The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled that a new drunken-driving law is unconstitutional.
    The law created a new program for first-time DUI offenders and abolished the appeals process for those trying to keep their licenses.
    A lawsuit alleged that the Impaired Driving Elimination Act denied due process rights
    But the state's highest court invalidated the law for another reason -- ruling 5-4 that it violates a state constitutional guideline that legislation pertain to a single subject.
    The court's majority opinion states that the new law contains 17 sections pertaining to, among other things, revocation of driver's licenses, ignition interlock devices and blood and breath tests. The court previously blocked the law from going into effect.
    
 

  Construction Kick Off for New Veteran's Affairs Clinic

    Construction Kick Off for New Veteran's Affairs Clinic

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:59 PM EST2017-12-19 22:59:32 GMT
     This time next year, the new Veteran's Affairs Clinic near 32nd and Connecticut in Joplin is expected to be up and running. The ceremony started off with the traditional presentation of colors, addresses from city and hospital officials..and then celebratory painting on the wall to kick-off construction on the inside of the clinic. But what is going to come of this building is expected to help immeasurably. "There are a lot of veterans that don't have the means or the tr...
  Treatment Court Participants' Community Service Helps Kids & Themselves

    Treatment Court Participants' Community Service Helps Kids & Themselves

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:37 PM EST2017-12-19 22:37:07 GMT

    Addiction can lead to a life of crime. And time in jail. But the Jasper County treatment courts are responding to addiction with action in the form of community service. Participants call the program life changing.  

    Addiction can lead to a life of crime. And time in jail. But the Jasper County treatment courts are responding to addiction with action in the form of community service. Participants call the program life changing.  

  KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-19

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-19

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:35 AM EST2017-12-19 16:35:32 GMT
    SEK SHELTER SHAKE-UP The SEK Humane Society's board of directors explains why the shelter's manager left after launching accusations.  Kelci Cooper resigned as the Southeast Kansas Humane Society's manager, citing an unsafe workplace with unsafe work practices, among other alleged issues.  But the president of the SEK Humane Society board says all of Cooper's accusations are untrue, and that she was asked to leave because she was financially irresponsible and insubo...
