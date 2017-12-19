Oklahoma DUI Law Ruled Unconstitutional

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled that a new drunken-driving law is unconstitutional.
The law created a new program for first-time DUI offenders and abolished the appeals process for those trying to keep their licenses.
A lawsuit alleged that the Impaired Driving Elimination Act denied due process rights
But the state's highest court invalidated the law for another reason -- ruling 5-4 that it violates a state constitutional guideline that legislation pertain to a single subject.
The court's majority opinion states that the new law contains 17 sections pertaining to, among other things, revocation of driver's licenses, ignition interlock devices and blood and breath tests. The court previously blocked the law from going into effect.
Addiction can lead to a life of crime. And time in jail. But the Jasper County treatment courts are responding to addiction with action in the form of community service. Participants call the program life changing.More >>
The SEK Humane Society accuses a former manager of being financially irresponsible and insubordinateMore >>
Joplin Police investigate an overnight break-in at the Equality Rocks Bar. It happened just before 3:00 am at the location at 532 South Joplin. When police arrived they spotted the suspect who then took off on his skateboard. After about a 12 minute chase, a Joplin K9 apprehended the 18-year old Joplin man. He is now facing charges of 2nd degree burglary and resisting arrest. Last week we reported that the Equality Rocks, Joplin's only gay bar, wou...More >>
