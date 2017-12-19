Mo Democrats Promote Plan for Fighting Opioids

Missouri House Democrats are pushing a plan to fight the opioid epidemic that would require more opioid training for doctors, and would adopt programs for prescription drug monitoring and exchanging needles.
The state's health department director has also voiced support for a needle exchange and more training for doctors.
Democrats pitched the ideas Tuesday.
Republicans have a majority in both the state House and Senate, so few Democratic bills made it to Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' desk during the last legislative session. But Rep. Gina Mitten, the House's no. 2 Democrat, said addressing opioid misuse is a bipartisan issue.
Missouri lawmakers return to the Capitol in January for their annual legislative session.
