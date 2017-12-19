Concert gets an encore as radio broadcast

Quantcast

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The SEK Symphony's Holiday Extravaganza concert earlier this month at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts was so well received, a nearly capacity audience gave it a prolonged standing ovation.  

On Friday, music lovers will be treated to an encore. 

KRPS Public Radio on the campus of Pittsburg State University will broadcast the concert, which was recorded live in its entirety on Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. KRPS can be found at 89.9 FM. 

Joseph Firman, director of the Bicknell, said it's to be the first concert recording broadcast on KRPS, but hopefully won't be the last. 

The concert, directed by Raul Munguia, assistant professor of music, included not just a performance by the symphony, but other performers, as well.

  The J3 Band, which includes PSU student Andrew Ortolani on keyboard and PSU Director of Alumni Relations Jon Bartlow on saxophone, as well as John Gobetz, Jamie Ortolani, and Chris Harris, played "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," "Gold on the Ceiling," and "Please Come Home for Christmas."  

Music lecturer Lisa Gerstenkorn, who teaches voice, performed "White Christmas," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Away in a Manger," "Gesu Bambino," and a Christmas version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." 

The Bells of the Balkans, comprised of community musicians, performed on hand bells "Go Tell it on the Mountain" and "Fantasia on Three Christmas Carols." 

The Symphony performed "Reverie (Clair de Lune )," "The Song from Moulin Rouge (Where is your Heart)," and "Grand March from Aida."

"We hope it will be the first of many as we continue to improve our outreach and services," said Firman, who with his staff recently observed the third anniversary of the opening of the Bicknell. "We also think this is a fun Christmas gift for our community." 

