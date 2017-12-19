Quantcast

Treatment Court Participants’ Community Service Helps Kids & The - KOAM TV 7

Treatment Court Participants’ Community Service Helps Kids & Themselves

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Joplin, MO -


Addiction can lead to a life of crime. And time in jail. But the Jasper County treatment courts are responding to addiction with action in the form of community service. Participants call the program life changing. 

On a Tuesday night at the probation and parole office they were cutting, folding, and taping. Many hands making light work of wrapping gifts for kids at Children’s Haven. It was a community service project for participants in the Jasper County treatment courts. 

Former addict, Paul Good said the community service element is rewarding.  "You see smiles on other people’s faces and you made an impact on somebody’s life and it ain’t negative."

Ashley Cook, a participant through the Co-Occurring Disorders Court which deals with addiction and mental health clients, said of community service,  "It's teaching  us how not to be so selfish and to be more tied into the community. It makes me feel a special something in my  heart when we give back."
Ashley got to pose for pictures with Santa and her own kids at the work event.  Life moments sometimes missed, when she struggled with addiction.  Cook said, "There's one year  none of my children got to celebrate their birthdays cause we just didn’t, I couldn't do it."

She and others in the treatment  court program say it’s empowering and teaches responsibility  better than being in  jail. Cook explained, "And it doesn’t just discipline you and put you back on the streets, it gives you resources to better your life and  to go distances you never thought you could.” She added, “I am now the best mother I can be to my children." 


For some of the participants, the community service taps into their own personal skills. Court services officer Matt Ouren said, “Some of them are great cooks so they're cooking for homeless people.
Some of them are auto mechanics so they're doing auto work.
And they're starting to pursue careers of their own because of that. Some of them own their own businesses. A lot of them  are developing new hobbies, positive pro-social activities."

An important element of the community service is working and socializing together which brings peer support.
Brittany Henderson, a former drug addict said, "I need these people. I absolutely need these people."
 Brittany said it is  also giving her a chance to be a role model for her three kids. Henderson explained, "It shows them  it is possible to come out of a tragedy.  You know addiction is a tragedy. So it definitely shows them bad things  can happen but there’s always, stand  right back up and keep moving forward.
 

Treatment recovery court participants have cleaned an adopt a highway site, cooked and served meals at Watered Gardens rescue mission for the homeless, shared testimony to at-risk youth  and are creating home away from home bags for Jasper County children’s division.

There are one hundred ten people in the treatment court recovery program.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Court Documents Show State of Missouri Wants to Intervene on Jayda Kyle Family Case

    Court Documents Show State of Missouri Wants to Intervene on Jayda Kyle Family Case

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:27 PM EST2017-12-20 00:27:47 GMT

    The court papers filed yesterday say the State of Missouri wants to be involved in all matters regarding custody of Kyle's son.

    More >>

    The court papers filed yesterday say the State of Missouri wants to be involved in all matters regarding custody of Kyle's son.

    More >>

  • Construction Kick Off for New Veteran's Affairs Clinic

    Construction Kick Off for New Veteran's Affairs Clinic

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:59 PM EST2017-12-19 22:59:32 GMT
     This time next year, the new Veteran's Affairs Clinic near 32nd and Connecticut in Joplin is expected to be up and running. The ceremony started off with the traditional presentation of colors, addresses from city and hospital officials..and then celebratory painting on the wall to kick-off construction on the inside of the clinic. But what is going to come of this building is expected to help immeasurably. "There are a lot of veterans that don't have the means or the tr...More >>
     This time next year, the new Veteran's Affairs Clinic near 32nd and Connecticut in Joplin is expected to be up and running. The ceremony started off with the traditional presentation of colors, addresses from city and hospital officials..and then celebratory painting on the wall to kick-off construction on the inside of the clinic. But what is going to come of this building is expected to help immeasurably. "There are a lot of veterans that don't have the means or the tr...More >>

  • Treatment Court Participants’ Community Service Helps Kids & Themselves

    Treatment Court Participants’ Community Service Helps Kids & Themselves

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:37 PM EST2017-12-19 22:37:07 GMT

    Addiction can lead to a life of crime. And time in jail. But the Jasper County treatment courts are responding to addiction with action in the form of community service. Participants call the program life changing.  

    More >>

    Addiction can lead to a life of crime. And time in jail. But the Jasper County treatment courts are responding to addiction with action in the form of community service. Participants call the program life changing.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.