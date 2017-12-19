Quantcast

Stadler named to IBM advisory board - KOAM TV 7

Stadler named to IBM advisory board

Updated:
Al Stadler Al Stadler
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Albert Stadler, chief information officer at Missouri Southern State University, has been selected to serve on a new advisory board for IBM that will help develop academic curriculum for the field of cyber security.

Stadler – who has been at MSSU for 18 years – was one of several candidates from around the country who were nominated to serve on the panel. Members will meet online to help the company develop a virtual cyber security lab, based on requirements shared by top academics.

“It was a unique opportunity to be named to the board and to be able to give input,” said Stadler. “The industry believes there will be an extreme shortage of qualified people in this niche of the information technology industry … as many as 1.5 million by 2020.”

In addition to his service on the IBM panel, Stadler serves on the boards for the Missouri Education and Research Consortium (MERC) and the SANS Institute’s education advisory board, and the REN-ISAC national security group. He was on the program committee for the latter group’s recent inaugural Midwest members meeting held hosted by the National Center for Supercomputing Applications at the University of Illinois. He was also the past chair of the MERC and Missouri Research and Education Network boards.

He has been honored by the Joplin Regional Business Journal as one of its “40 Under 40” recipients and in 2012 received Missouri Southern’s Superior Service Award based on nomination by members of his staff.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Court Documents Show State of Missouri Wants to Intervene on Jayda Kyle Family Case

    Court Documents Show State of Missouri Wants to Intervene on Jayda Kyle Family Case

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:27 PM EST2017-12-20 00:27:47 GMT

    The court papers filed yesterday say the State of Missouri wants to be involved in all matters regarding custody of Kyle's son.

    More >>

    The court papers filed yesterday say the State of Missouri wants to be involved in all matters regarding custody of Kyle's son.

    More >>

  • Construction Kick Off for New Veteran's Affairs Clinic

    Construction Kick Off for New Veteran's Affairs Clinic

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:59 PM EST2017-12-19 22:59:32 GMT
     This time next year, the new Veteran's Affairs Clinic near 32nd and Connecticut in Joplin is expected to be up and running. The ceremony started off with the traditional presentation of colors, addresses from city and hospital officials..and then celebratory painting on the wall to kick-off construction on the inside of the clinic. But what is going to come of this building is expected to help immeasurably. "There are a lot of veterans that don't have the means or the tr...More >>
     This time next year, the new Veteran's Affairs Clinic near 32nd and Connecticut in Joplin is expected to be up and running. The ceremony started off with the traditional presentation of colors, addresses from city and hospital officials..and then celebratory painting on the wall to kick-off construction on the inside of the clinic. But what is going to come of this building is expected to help immeasurably. "There are a lot of veterans that don't have the means or the tr...More >>

  • Treatment Court Participants’ Community Service Helps Kids & Themselves

    Treatment Court Participants’ Community Service Helps Kids & Themselves

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:37 PM EST2017-12-19 22:37:07 GMT

    Addiction can lead to a life of crime. And time in jail. But the Jasper County treatment courts are responding to addiction with action in the form of community service. Participants call the program life changing.  

    More >>

    Addiction can lead to a life of crime. And time in jail. But the Jasper County treatment courts are responding to addiction with action in the form of community service. Participants call the program life changing.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.