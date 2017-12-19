City offers three locations for natural Christmas tree recycling

After the presents are unwrapped and the candy canes are stripped from the tree, what do you do with the Christmas tree? Recycle it!

The City of Joplin will have three collection points for discarded, natural (live) Christmas trees starting December 26 and running through January 31. Bring your tree, completely stripped of all decorations, and place it near the “Christmas Tree” drop-off sign posted at one of the following locations:

Humphreys Park, 2203 East Utica Street (in Royal Heights area);

McIndoe Park, 900 Glendale Road, on southwest corner of parking lot; and

Public Works Center, 1301 West Second Street.

Also, the Recycling Center accepts many discarded holiday items including, gift wrapping paper boxes, bottles, cans, greeting cards, cooking oil, and clean packing materials such as peanuts and bubble wrap. The Center is located at 1310 West A Street and is open on Tuesday and Thursday from Noon to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.