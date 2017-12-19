Gift Tips - Ditching The Screen During The Holidays

Consider this: 170 million Americans gave tech gifts last holiday season, and the average age for a child to own their first smartphone is now 10 years old.



The popularity of tech toys for young kids adds to a growing problem — studies show kids are spending over eight hours a day with different media — and screen addiction? has been linked to ADHD.



According to Brain Balance Achievement Centers [https://www.brainbalancecenters.com/]—a holistic, drug-free approach to addressing behavioral, social, and learning difficulties in kids — non-tech gifts especially help children with difficulties stay active and de-stressed throughout the year.



Here are Seven Gifts That Help Kids with Difficulties Ditch the Screen:



1. Fat Brain Toys Mini Squigz



These suction-cup construction pieces can create fun masterpieces while boosting fine motor skills. Sets like these encourage creativity and providea satisfying sensation for kids who have sensory processing disorders.



2. ALEX Toys Artist Studio Colossal Art Set



With 315 crayons, pastels, markers and more, the creative possibilities are endless. Doodling helps kids with busy hands focus and relax.



3. Mandala Coloring Book for Kids



Now that your young artist has all the tools, don't forget to give them something to draw!



4. A crash pad



Embrace the chaos of this holiday season with a crash pad, a helpful tool for kids with attention issues or sensory processing conditions. Crash pads let children run, jump, and roll in a safe space while giving them a thick, foam-filled cushion for calm-down time.



5. Creativity for Kids Grow 'n Glow Terrarium



Art and science kits that emphasize the creative process, not the final product, and is an educational way to keep curious kids engaged.



6. Warmkins



Younger kids on the autism spectrum will especially love these soft, weighted stuffed animals. You can even heat them up in the microwave to help relax a child with sensory processing disorder.



7. Kinetic Sand



This sand sticks to itself, letting kids build any structure they can dream of making cleanup super easy. Children with sensory integration issues can turn to its soft, squishy texture for stress relief.



