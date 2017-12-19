Quantcast

Officer of the Month - courtesy of the Joplin Police Department - KOAM TV 7

Officer of the Month - courtesy of the Joplin Police Department

Officer of the Month - courtesy of the Joplin Police Department

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

Officer of the Month
November 2017

Officer Jason Sandbothe named the officer of the month for numerous actions throughout the month.

On November 20th Officer Sandbothe observed suspicious activity near 403 N. Main (Casey’s General Store). Officer Sandbothe made contact with the subjects who entered the store and was able to clear several warrants. The female subject had an active warrant for her arrest and the male subject had two felony probation violation warrants for his arrest.

On November 26th Officer Sandbothe stopped a vehicle near 4th and Oak Avenue. The vehicle initially failed to yield and the occupants were acting suspicious. It was determined one of the occupants, Andrew Bieber, had provided a false name because he had a felony probation violation warrant for Burglary 2nd degree and a traffic warrant out of Duquesne PD. A search of the vehicle yielded a 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine under the front passenger seat. The occupant of that seat, Joshua Taft, was found to be a felon and arrested on the firearm charge. Another passenger, Kyle Wilkins, had a stolen ID on him and placed him under arrest. Because of Officer Sandbothe’s proactive policing, detectives were able to link Wilkins to an active theft investigation and later charged him with felony stealing.

On November 27th Officer Sandbothe stopped a vehicle near 2nd and Wall Avenue after finding the vehicle had a stolen license plate displayed on it. During this car stop, Officer Sandbothe arrested the driver for receiving stolen property and arrested the female passenger after illegal narcotics were located in the vehicle. During his investigation, Officer Sandbothe also located several checks and credit cards that did not belong to either occupant. He also located a book with Joplin residential trash pickup schedules and person identifying information for numerous individuals that included names, dates of birth, social security numbers, email passwords and bank account information. Because of his thorough investigation, charges were also sought for Fraudulent Use of a Credit Device, Forgery, Trafficking in Stolen Identities and felony Stealing.

Officer Sandbothe is a dedicated police officer who is constantly searching for criminal behavior and is willing to go the extra mile during his investigations. Thank you Officer Sandbothe for your hard work and dedication to the Joplin Police Department and citizens of our community and congratulations on being awarded Officer of the Month for November of 2017.
Respectfully,

Matthew Stewart
Chief of Police

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Court Documents Show State of Missouri Wants to Intervene on Jayda Kyle Family Case

    Court Documents Show State of Missouri Wants to Intervene on Jayda Kyle Family Case

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:27 PM EST2017-12-20 00:27:47 GMT

    The court papers filed yesterday say the State of Missouri wants to be involved in all matters regarding custody of Kyle's son.

    More >>

    The court papers filed yesterday say the State of Missouri wants to be involved in all matters regarding custody of Kyle's son.

    More >>

  • Construction Kick Off for New Veteran's Affairs Clinic

    Construction Kick Off for New Veteran's Affairs Clinic

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:59 PM EST2017-12-19 22:59:32 GMT
     This time next year, the new Veteran's Affairs Clinic near 32nd and Connecticut in Joplin is expected to be up and running. The ceremony started off with the traditional presentation of colors, addresses from city and hospital officials..and then celebratory painting on the wall to kick-off construction on the inside of the clinic. But what is going to come of this building is expected to help immeasurably. "There are a lot of veterans that don't have the means or the tr...More >>
     This time next year, the new Veteran's Affairs Clinic near 32nd and Connecticut in Joplin is expected to be up and running. The ceremony started off with the traditional presentation of colors, addresses from city and hospital officials..and then celebratory painting on the wall to kick-off construction on the inside of the clinic. But what is going to come of this building is expected to help immeasurably. "There are a lot of veterans that don't have the means or the tr...More >>

  • Treatment Court Participants’ Community Service Helps Kids & Themselves

    Treatment Court Participants’ Community Service Helps Kids & Themselves

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:37 PM EST2017-12-19 22:37:07 GMT

    Addiction can lead to a life of crime. And time in jail. But the Jasper County treatment courts are responding to addiction with action in the form of community service. Participants call the program life changing.  

    More >>

    Addiction can lead to a life of crime. And time in jail. But the Jasper County treatment courts are responding to addiction with action in the form of community service. Participants call the program life changing.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.