Burglary Investigation - courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff's Office

On 12-17-17 at 7:22PM, Deputies responded to 1134 Jaguar Road, Joplin in reference to a burglary in progress.

An alarm had been activated at the business, Penske Moving, and video surveillance showed someone inside the building. Upon arrival the deputies observed an individual still inside the business.

The suspect attempted to hide in the garage area of the business but when spotted by deputies he ran inside a utility closet. He attempted to kick his way through the outside wall but was intercepted.