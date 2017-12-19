Quantcast

Burglary Investigation - courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff's Office

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
On 12-17-17 at 7:22PM, Deputies responded to 1134 Jaguar Road, Joplin in reference to a burglary in progress.

An alarm had been activated at the business, Penske Moving, and video surveillance showed someone inside the building. Upon arrival the deputies observed an individual still inside the business.

The suspect attempted to hide in the garage area of the business but when spotted by deputies he ran inside a utility closet. He attempted to kick his way through the outside wall but was intercepted.

The deputies entered the closet area and found the suspect behind a furnace. He had a knife in his hand and appeared to be trying to cut his own throat. The suspect was disarmed and placed into custody. The wounds to his throat were superficial but the suspect appeared to be intoxicated and had a white substance coming from his mouth.

Due to his condition he was transported by ambulance to Freeman Hospital. At the time of his arrest the suspect had cash and other property belonging to the business on his person.

The individual is currently in the hospital under guard.

Charges have been requested and we are waiting for a warrant to be issued.

The suspect is identified as Stanley Rakausky,49, of Webb City, MO.

-Sheriff Chris Jennings

