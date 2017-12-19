Quantcast

Sports on KOAM and Fox 14 This Weekend (12/23 and 12/24)

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Saturday (KOAM)

11:00 AM - CBS Sports Special - World's Toughest Mudder

12:00 PM - College Basketball Today

12:30 PM - College Hoops: Ohio State vs. (5) North Carolina

2:30 PM - College Hoops: UCLA vs. (7) Kentucky

(Fox 14 - no sports programming scheduled)

Sunday (KOAM)

11:00 AM - The NFL Today

12:00 PM - Miami vs. Kansas City

4:00 PM - CBS Sports Spectacular - Lucas Oil 2017 Challenge Cup

(Fox 14)

10:00 AM - FOX NFL Kickoff

11:00 AM - FOX NFL Sunday

12:00 PM - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

3:25 PM - Seattle vs. Dallas

