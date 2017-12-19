Court Documents Show State of Missouri Wants to Intervene on Jayda Kyle Family Case

Newly filed court documents show the State of Missouri wants to intervene on a custody case involving the family of three-year-old Jayda Kyle of Carl Junction. Earlier this month, Jayda died from a severe head injury.

The boyfriend of Jayda's mom, Jalen Vaden, confessed to throwing Jayda on the floor, causing her death. He has been arrested and charged with murder. Mack Kyle, Jayda's biological father, says he was given papers by the Jasper County Childrens Service Division that state inconsistencies and an ongoing investigation as the basis for their continued review of the custody situation with the couple's older son.

Those inconsistencies include marks reportedly on Jayda's body prior to when she was killed, the grandfather, Judd McPherson's statements to case workers that the child died of a "medical thing," and McPherson's manipulation of the investigation.

The court papers filed yesterday say the State of Missouri wants to be involved in all matters regarding custody of Kyle's son.

An attorney representing the McPherson family says, "It's unfortunate Mr. Kyle is releasing confidential information regarding a juvenile proceeding. The McPherson family has been, and will continue to be, cooperative with law enforcement and social service workers."

The attorney says he cannot release more details due to the confidential nature of this juvenile case.